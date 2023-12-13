The Phoenix Suns host the Brooklyn Nets at Footprint Center on Wednesday (tip at 9:00 PM ET). Those looking to place a player prop wager can find odds on Mikal Bridges and others in this matchup.

Nets vs. Suns Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Venue: Footprint Center

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 24.5 (Over: -114) 5.5 (Over: +116) 3.5 (Over: -147) 2.5 (Over: +136)

The 23.1 points Bridges scores per game are 1.4 less than his prop total on Wednesday.

He averages 0.5 more rebounds than his over/under on Wednesday (which is 5.5).

Bridges averages four assists, 0.5 more than his over/under for Wednesday.

Bridges, at 2.2 three-pointers made per game, averages 0.3 less than his over/under on Wednesday.

Spencer Dinwiddie Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 15.5 (Over: -104) 3.5 (Over: +112) 6.5 (Over: -135) 2.5 (Over: +142)

The 14.7 points Spencer Dinwiddie has scored per game this season is 0.8 fewer than his prop total set for Wednesday (15.5).

He has averaged 0.3 more rebounds per game (3.8) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (3.5).

Dinwiddie has averaged 6.4 assists per game, 0.1 fewer than Wednesday's assist over/under (6.5).

Dinwiddie's 2.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.3 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (2.5).

