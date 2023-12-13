When the Phoenix Suns (13-10) and Brooklyn Nets (12-10) match up at Footprint Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Spencer Dinwiddie will be two players to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Suns

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, YES

Nets' Last Game

On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nets lost to the Kings 131-118. With 22 points, Mikal Bridges was their high scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 22 5 5 0 0 3 Cameron Thomas 20 0 2 0 0 2 Spencer Dinwiddie 16 2 8 0 0 2

Nets Players to Watch

Bridges' averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Dinwiddie's averages on the season are 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Nets get 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.

Dorian Finney-Smith averages 11.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.

The Nets get 23.4 points, 3.2 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26.3 5.7 4.2 0.7 0.7 2.5 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.3 4.1 7.5 1.2 0.2 2 Nicolas Claxton 11.1 9 1.1 0.5 2 0 Cameron Johnson 14.7 6.1 3.1 0.6 0.1 2.4 Royce O'Neale 7.1 4.6 3.1 1 0.8 2

