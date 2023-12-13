Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Suns - December 13
When the Phoenix Suns (13-10) and Brooklyn Nets (12-10) match up at Footprint Center on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, Jusuf Nurkic and Spencer Dinwiddie will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Nets vs. Suns
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Footprint Center
- Location: Phoenix, Arizona
- How to Watch on TV: AZFamily, YES
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Nets' Last Game
On Monday, in their most recent game, the Nets lost to the Kings 131-118. With 22 points, Mikal Bridges was their high scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|22
|5
|5
|0
|0
|3
|Cameron Thomas
|20
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16
|2
|8
|0
|0
|2
Nets Players to Watch
- Bridges' averages for the season are 23.1 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists, making 49.2% of his shots from the field and 38.7% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Dinwiddie's averages on the season are 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 6.4 assists per contest, making 39.4% of his shots from the floor and 33.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- The Nets get 8.1 points, 5.4 boards and 3.3 assists per game from Royce O'Neale.
- Dorian Finney-Smith averages 11.1 points, 5.2 boards and 1.3 assists, making 48.3% of his shots from the field and 45.9% from beyond the arc, with 2.7 treys per contest.
- The Nets get 23.4 points, 3.2 boards and 2.3 assists per game from Cameron Thomas.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|26.3
|5.7
|4.2
|0.7
|0.7
|2.5
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.3
|4.1
|7.5
|1.2
|0.2
|2
|Nicolas Claxton
|11.1
|9
|1.1
|0.5
|2
|0
|Cameron Johnson
|14.7
|6.1
|3.1
|0.6
|0.1
|2.4
|Royce O'Neale
|7.1
|4.6
|3.1
|1
|0.8
|2
