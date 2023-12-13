The Brooklyn Nets, Nicolas Claxton included, hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET.

Claxton totaled eight points, 10 rebounds and three blocks in his previous game, which ended in a 131-118 loss against the Kings.

Now let's examine Claxton's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 10.5 11.7 Rebounds 9.5 9.4 Assists -- 1.5 PRA -- 22.6 PR -- 21.1



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Suns

Claxton is responsible for attempting 5.1% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.9 per game.

Claxton's Nets average 101.3 possessions per game, which ranks 26th among NBA teams, while the Suns have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 13th with 101.6 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Suns are ranked 13th in the NBA, giving up 113.1 points per game.

The Suns concede 41.9 rebounds per contest, ranking third in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked ninth in the NBA, giving up 24.9 per contest.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 33 17 13 3 0 0 3 1/19/2023 35 20 11 3 0 3 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.