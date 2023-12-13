RJ Barrett's New York Knicks face the Utah Jazz at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

In his most recent time out, a 136-130 win over the Raptors, Barrett tallied 27 points.

Now let's dig into Barrett's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

RJ Barrett Prop Bets vs. the Jazz

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 20.5 19.6 17.5 Rebounds 4.5 3.8 4.1 Assists 2.5 2.6 2.2 PRA -- 26 23.8 PR -- 23.4 21.6 3PM 1.5 2.0 1.4



RJ Barrett Insights vs. the Jazz

This season, he's put up 13.4% of the Knicks' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 15.5 per contest.

This season, he's accounted for 11.4% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 2.0 per game.

Barrett's opponents, the Jazz, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking seventh, averaging 103.7 possessions per game, while his Knicks average 99.8 per game, which ranks 28th among NBA teams.

The Jazz concede 120.3 points per game, 25th-ranked in the NBA.

Giving up 42.2 rebounds per contest, the Jazz are the fifth-ranked team in the league.

Allowing 28.1 assists per contest, the Jazz are the 28th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Jazz concede 14 made 3-pointers per game, 27th-ranked in the NBA.

RJ Barrett vs. the Jazz

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/11/2023 34 20 6 3 2 0 0 11/15/2022 37 18 3 4 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.