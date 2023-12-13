Royce O'Neale and the Brooklyn Nets hit the court versus the Phoenix Suns at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Last time out, which was on December 11, O'Neale put up five points in a 131-118 loss against the Kings.

With prop bets available for O'Neale, let's break down some stats and trends to assist you in making good predictions.

Royce O'Neale Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 6.5 8.1 7.6 Rebounds -- 5.4 4.6 Assists -- 3.3 3.5 PRA -- 16.8 15.7 PR -- 13.5 12.2 3PM 1.5 2.4 2.1



Royce O'Neale Insights vs. the Suns

This season, he's put up 7.5% of the Nets' attempted field goals, as he's averaging 7.1 per contest.

O'Neale is averaging 6.0 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 15.0% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

O'Neale's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.3.

The Suns give up 113.1 points per game, 13th-ranked in the NBA.

Allowing 41.9 rebounds per contest, the Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA.

In terms of assists, the Suns are ranked ninth in the league, allowing 24.9 per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Suns have conceded 11.5 makes per game, sixth in the league.

Royce O'Neale vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/7/2023 29 3 4 6 1 0 1 1/19/2023 34 4 3 4 1 0 1

