New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Schoharie County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to watch high school basketball games in Schoharie County, New York today? We've got the information.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Schoharie County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Schoharie Senior High School at Fonda-Fultonville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Fonda, NY
- Conference: Section 2 - Western - Hudson
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at Sharon Springs Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Sharon Springs, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fort Plain Senior High School at Middleburgh JrSr High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Middleburgh, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.