Spencer Dinwiddie will take the court for the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday at 9:00 PM ET, versus the Phoenix Suns.

In a 131-118 loss to the Kings (his previous game) Dinwiddie produced 16 points and eight assists.

Let's break down Dinwiddie's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you select good wagers.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Suns

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 15.5 14.7 17.3 Rebounds 3.5 3.8 4.1 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.5 PRA -- 24.9 28.9 PR -- 18.5 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.0



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Suns

Dinwiddie has taken 12.0 shots per game this season and made 4.7 per game, which account for 12.5% and 10.4%, respectively, of his team's total.

Dinwiddie is averaging 6.6 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 16.6% of his team's shots from beyond the arc.

Dinwiddie's opponents, the Suns, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 13th in the NBA with 101.6 possessions per game, while his Nets rank 26th in possessions per game with 101.3.

Giving up 113.1 points per contest, the Suns are the 13th-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Suns are the third-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 41.9 rebounds per game.

In terms of assists, the Suns have given up 24.9 per game, ninth in the NBA.

The Suns are the sixth-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 11.5 made 3-pointers per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Suns

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/26/2023 40 36 6 9 5 0 0 12/5/2022 28 21 4 2 5 1 1 10/19/2022 28 15 3 3 3 0 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.