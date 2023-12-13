Wednesday's game at Island Federal Credit Union Arena has the Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) going head to head against the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET (on December 13). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 70-69 victory for Norfolk State, so it should be a tight matchup.

There is no line set for the game.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Score Prediction

Prediction: Norfolk State 70, Stony Brook 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State

Computer Predicted Spread: Norfolk State (-0.8)

Norfolk State (-0.8) Computer Predicted Total: 139.7

Stony Brook has put together a 4-3-0 record against the spread this season, while Norfolk State is 5-2-0. The Seawolves have hit the over in five games, while Spartans games have gone over three times.

Stony Brook Performance Insights

The Seawolves average 71.4 points per game (261st in college basketball) while allowing 70.4 per outing (163rd in college basketball). They have a +9 scoring differential overall.

Stony Brook ranks 119th in the country at 38 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 38.9 its opponents average.

Stony Brook connects on 8.9 three-pointers per game (69th in college basketball) at a 35.7% rate (95th in college basketball), compared to the 8.9 its opponents make while shooting 34.6% from deep.

The Seawolves rank 268th in college basketball by averaging 90.5 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 175th in college basketball, allowing 89.2 points per 100 possessions.

Stony Brook has come out ahead in the turnover battle by 1.7 turnovers per game, committing 10.2 (60th in college basketball action) while forcing 11.9 (206th in college basketball).

