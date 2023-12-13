The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will attempt to extend a three-game winning run when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) at 6:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game airs on FloHoops.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook Stats Insights

The Seawolves are shooting 41.5% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Spartans allow to opponents.

Stony Brook has a 3-3 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.9% from the field.

The Seawolves are the 117th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Spartans rank 233rd.

The 71.4 points per game the Seawolves score are 5.5 more points than the Spartans allow (65.9).

Stony Brook has a 3-2 record when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Stony Brook Home & Away Comparison

Stony Brook is scoring 74.4 points per game at home. On the road, it is averaging 67.8 points per contest.

In 2023-24, the Seawolves are giving up 59.2 points per game when playing at home. In road games, they are allowing 84.5.

Stony Brook is making 9.4 treys per game with a 37% shooting percentage from three-point land at home, which is 1.1 more threes and three% points better than it is averaging away from home (8.3 threes per game, 34% three-point percentage).

