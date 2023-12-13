The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will try to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. This matchup is at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State matchup.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York

Island Federal Credit Union Arena in Stony Brook, New York How to Watch on TV: FloHoops

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Stony Brook Moneyline Norfolk State Moneyline BetMGM Stony Brook (-1.5) 139.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Stony Brook (-1.5) 139.5 -134 +112 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Betting Trends

Stony Brook has won four games against the spread this season, while failing to cover three times.

In the Seawolves' seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

Norfolk State has compiled a 5-2-0 record against the spread this season.

In the Spartans' seven chances this year, the combined scoring has gone over the point total three times.

