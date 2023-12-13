Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State December 13 Tickets & Start Time
The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) will play the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 13
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Stony Brook Players to Watch
- Chris Maidoh: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK
- Aaron Clarke: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Dean Noll: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Jared Frey: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Keenan Fitzmorris: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
Norfolk State Players to Watch
Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison
|Stony Brook Rank
|Stony Brook AVG
|Norfolk State AVG
|Norfolk State Rank
|279th
|69.5
|Points Scored
|77.0
|141st
|216th
|72.7
|Points Allowed
|67.6
|119th
|206th
|32.5
|Rebounds
|32.4
|208th
|157th
|9.5
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|62nd
|156th
|7.7
|3pt Made
|7.0
|222nd
|330th
|10.3
|Assists
|12.8
|211th
|26th
|9.3
|Turnovers
|10.9
|105th
