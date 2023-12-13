The Norfolk State Spartans (5-3) will play the Stony Brook Seawolves (2-4) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena. The game is scheduled to begin at 6:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.

If you're looking to go to this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 13

Wednesday, December 13 Game Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Stony Brook Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Stony Brook Players to Watch

Chris Maidoh: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Aaron Clarke: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Dean Noll: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Jared Frey: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Keenan Fitzmorris: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Norfolk State Players to Watch

Maidoh: 6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK

6.5 PTS, 5.5 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 1.8 BLK Clarke: 10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK

10.8 PTS, 3.5 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.2 BLK Noll: 11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 1.7 REB, 1.2 AST, 2.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Frey: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK

8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.7 STL, 0.0 BLK Fitzmorris: 8.0 PTS, 4.3 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Stat Comparison

Stony Brook Rank Stony Brook AVG Norfolk State AVG Norfolk State Rank 279th 69.5 Points Scored 77.0 141st 216th 72.7 Points Allowed 67.6 119th 206th 32.5 Rebounds 32.4 208th 157th 9.5 Off. Rebounds 11.0 62nd 156th 7.7 3pt Made 7.0 222nd 330th 10.3 Assists 12.8 211th 26th 9.3 Turnovers 10.9 105th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.