The Norfolk State Spartans (7-3) will attempt to build on a three-game win streak when they hit the road to take on the Stony Brook Seawolves (4-5) on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at Island Federal Credit Union Arena as only 1.5-point underdogs. The contest airs at 6:30 PM ET on FloHoops. The matchup has an over/under set at 139.5 points.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: FloHoops

FloHoops Where: Stony Brook, New York

Stony Brook, New York Venue: Island Federal Credit Union Arena

Favorite Spread Over/Under Stony Brook -1.5 139.5

Stony Brook Betting Records & Stats

Stony Brook and its opponents have combined to score more than 139.5 points in six of seven games this season.

The average total in Stony Brook's outings this year is 141.9, 2.4 more points than this game's over/under.

The Seawolves are 4-3-0 against the spread this season.

Stony Brook has been the favorite in three games this season and won two (66.7%) of those contests.

This season, the Seawolves have won two of their three games when favored by at least -120 on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 54.5% chance of a victory for Stony Brook.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 139.5 % of Games Over 139.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Stony Brook 6 85.7% 71.4 145.7 70.4 136.3 141.1 Norfolk State 4 57.1% 74.3 145.7 65.9 136.3 139.6

Additional Stony Brook Insights & Trends

The 71.4 points per game the Seawolves record are 5.5 more points than the Spartans allow (65.9).

Stony Brook has a 4-0 record against the spread and a 3-2 record overall when putting up more than 65.9 points.

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Stony Brook 4-3-0 2-1 5-2-0 Norfolk State 5-2-0 4-1 3-4-0

Stony Brook vs. Norfolk State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Stony Brook Norfolk State 7-7 Home Record 10-2 3-13 Away Record 6-8 6-4-0 Home ATS Record 4-3-0 6-7-0 Away ATS Record 7-5-0 66.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82 60.4 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 70.6 4-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 4-3-0 4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 9-3-0

