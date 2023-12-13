The Phoenix Suns (13-10) face the Brooklyn Nets (12-10) as just 2.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 13, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on AZFamily and YES.

Nets vs. Suns Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, December 13, 2023

Wednesday, December 13, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: AZFamily and YES

AZFamily and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Venue: Footprint Center

Nets vs. Suns Score Prediction

Prediction: Suns 116 - Nets 115

Nets vs Suns Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Suns

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 2.5)

Nets (+ 2.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Suns (-0.5)

Suns (-0.5) Pick OU: Over (227.5)



Over (227.5) Computer Predicted Total: 229.6

The Suns (11-12-0 ATS) have covered the spread 47.8% of the time, 24.9% less often than the Nets (16-6-0) this season.

Phoenix (6-8) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 2.5 points or more this season (42.9%) than Brooklyn (7-5) does as a 2.5+-point underdog (58.3%).

When it comes to going over the point total in 2023-24, Phoenix does it better (65.2% of the time) than Brooklyn (54.5%).

The Suns have a .643 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (9-5) this season, better than the .308 winning percentage for the Nets as a moneyline underdog (4-9).

Nets Performance Insights

The Nets score 117 points per game and allow 114, making them eighth in the NBA on offense and 19th on defense.

On the glass, Brooklyn is best in the league in rebounds (48 per game). It is 13th in rebounds conceded (43.6 per game).

This season the Nets are ranked 16th in the league in assists at 25.9 per game.

Brooklyn is seventh in the NBA in turnovers per game (12.5) and worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

Beyond the arc, the Nets are fourth-best in the league in 3-pointers made per game at 14.8. And they are best in 3-point percentage at 39.1%.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.