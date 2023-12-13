New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Tompkins County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:32 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Support your favorite local high school basketball team in Tompkins County, New York today by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Tompkins County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Notre Dame High School - Elmira at Charles O Dickerson High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Trumansburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.