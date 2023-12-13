New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Westchester County Today - December 13
Published: Dec. 13, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
There is high school basketball action in Westchester County, New York today, and info on how to stream these games is available in this article.
Westchester County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Germantown High School at Greenville Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 13
- Location: Greenville, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
