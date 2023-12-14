Cameron Johnson and the rest of the Brooklyn Nets will be matching up versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Johnson, in his previous game (December 13 win against the Suns), put up 15 points, four assists, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we look at Johnson's stats and trends to help you pick out the most appealing prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Johnson Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 15.3 Rebounds 4.5 5.7 6.1 Assists -- 2.8 3.3 PRA -- 23.2 24.7 PR -- 20.4 21.4 3PM 2.5 2.4 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Johnson's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Johnson Insights vs. the Nuggets

This season, Johnson has made 5.4 field goals per game, which accounts for 8.8% of his team's total makes.

Johnson is averaging 6.2 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 11.3% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Johnson's opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 100.2 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

On defense, the Nuggets have allowed 110.9 points per game, which is eighth-best in the league.

Giving up 42.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the league.

The Nuggets concede 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

The Nuggets are the fifth-ranked team in the NBA at allowing threes, conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per game.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Johnson vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 34 14 6 2 1 1 4 3/12/2023 29 14 4 2 2 0 2

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.