Cameron Thomas could make a big impact for the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET, against the Denver Nuggets.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Last time out, which was on December 13, Thomas produced 24 points and four assists in a 116-112 win against the Suns.

In this piece we'll dive into Thomas' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cameron Thomas Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 20.5 23.4 Rebounds 2.5 3.1 Assists -- 2.4 PRA -- 28.9 PR -- 26.5 3PM 1.5 2.2



Looking to bet on one or more of Thomas's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Cameron Thomas Insights vs. the Nuggets

Thomas has taken 19.7 shots per game this season and made 8.6 per game, which account for 13.1% and 12.2%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's made 2.2 threes per game, or 9.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Thomas' opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest offensive tempos, ranking fourth, averaging 100.2 possessions per game, while his Nets average 101.1 per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive squad in the NBA, allowing 110.9 points per contest.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the league.

In terms of assists, the Nuggets have conceded 24.8 per game, sixth in the NBA.

Conceding 11.4 made 3-pointers per contest, the Nuggets are the fifth-ranked squad in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cameron Thomas vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 22 7 1 2 1 0 1

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.