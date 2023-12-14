New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dutchess County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Dutchess County, New York? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a possession, we provide specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Dutchess County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Monroe Woodbury Senior High School at FD Roosevelt Senior High School - Hyde Park
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Staatsburg, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.