New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Franklin County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball is happening today in Franklin County, New York, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're searching for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Franklin County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Madrid-Waddington Senior High School at Chateaugay Central School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Chateaugay, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
St. Lawrence Senior High School at Tupper Lake Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Tupper Lake, NY
- Conference: East
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.