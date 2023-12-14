New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Herkimer County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
In Herkimer County, New York, there are attractive high school basketball matchups on the calendar today. Information on how to watch them is available in this article.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Herkimer County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mount Markham Senior High School at Clinton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Clinton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.