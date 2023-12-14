The Brooklyn Nets, Mikal Bridges included, match up versus the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

In his last action, a 116-112 win over the Suns, Bridges totaled 21 points.

In this piece we'll break down Bridges' stats and trends, helping you with your prop bets.

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Mikal Bridges Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 22.5 23.0 26.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.9 5.9 Assists 3.5 3.9 4.1 PRA -- 32.8 36.6 PR -- 28.9 32.5 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Bridges's player prop bets? Sign up at BetMGM with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at Ticketmaster!

Mikal Bridges Insights vs. the Nuggets

Bridges is responsible for attempting 18.7% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 17.1 per game.

He's knocked down 2.2 threes per game, or 15.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Nets rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the NBA, conceding 110.9 points per game.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.

The Nuggets allow 24.8 assists per contest, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets have given up 11.4 makes per contest, fifth in the league.

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Mikal Bridges vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 31 23 1 1 3 0 0 3/12/2023 38 25 3 2 3 0 1 1/11/2023 30 7 5 4 1 0 0 12/25/2022 40 13 2 3 2 4 0

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.