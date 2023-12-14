Mikal Bridges and the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) will visit Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena on Thursday, December 14, with a start time of 9:00 PM ET.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Game Day: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena

Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Fantasy Comparison

Stat Mikal Bridges Nikola Jokic Total Fantasy Pts 839.0 1385.6 Fantasy Pts Per Game 36.5 57.7 Fantasy Rank 2 32

Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Insights

Mikal Bridges & the Nets

Bridges averages 23.0 points, 5.9 boards and 3.9 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.2 triples per contest.

The Nets' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 113.9 per contest (17th in league).

Brooklyn comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 3.6 boards. It pulls down 47.5 rebounds per game (first in league) compared to its opponents' 43.9.

The Nets knock down 14.8 three-pointers per game (fourth-most in the league), 1.1 more than their opponents.

Brooklyn loses the turnover battle by 1.1 per game, committing 12.3 (fifth in league) while its opponents average 11.2.

Nikola Jokic & the Nuggets

Jokic posts 27.2 points, 12.6 boards and 9.4 assists per game. At the other end, he averages 1.2 steals and 0.8 blocks.

The Nuggets average 114.2 points per game (14th in the league) while allowing 110.9 per contest (eighth in the NBA). They have a +84 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 3.3 points per game.

Denver prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 1.8 boards. It is pulling down 44.4 rebounds per game (11th in the league) compared to its opponents' 42.6 per outing.

The Nuggets knock down 11.6 three-pointers per game (24th in the league) at a 37% rate (13th in the NBA), compared to the 11.4 their opponents make while shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc.

Denver has committed 11.9 turnovers per game (third in NBA action) while forcing 12 (24th in the league).

Mikal Bridges vs. Nikola Jokic Advanced Stats

Stat Mikal Bridges Nikola Jokic Plus/Minus Per Game 1.7 7.3 Usage Percentage 26.5% 32.6% True Shooting Pct 59.9% 60.5% Total Rebound Pct 8.8% 20.9% Assist Pct 16.9% 47.0%

