New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Nassau County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Nassau County, New York? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we have info on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nassau County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sewanhaka High School at H. Frank Carey High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Franklin Square, NY
- Conference: A-2
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.