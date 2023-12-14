On Thursday, December 14, 2023, the Denver Nuggets (16-9) hit the court against the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Nets vs. Nuggets matchup.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on individual sportsbooks.

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Trends

The Nuggets are outscoring opponents by 3.3 points per game with a +84 scoring differential overall. They put up 114.2 points per game (14th in the NBA) and allow 110.9 per outing (eighth in the league).

The Nets' +70 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by three points per game) is a result of putting up 116.9 points per game (eighth in NBA) while giving up 113.9 per outing (17th in league).

These teams score 231.1 points per game combined, 2.6 more than this game's total.

Opponents of these teams combine to score 224.8 points per game, 3.7 fewer points than this contest's over/under.

Denver is 10-15-0 ATS this season.

Brooklyn has covered 17 times in 23 matchups with a spread this season.

Nets and Nuggets NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Nets +25000 +12500 - Nuggets +400 +225 -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.