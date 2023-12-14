The Brooklyn Nets (9-9), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Ball Arena, take on the Denver Nuggets (13-6). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Information

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV: ALT, YES

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges provides 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Nets.

Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He's draining 39.9% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.

The Nets are getting 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.

Lonnie Walker IV gets the Nets 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.

Cameron Thomas is putting up 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.

Nuggets Players to Watch

Nikola Jokic posts 29.0 points, 13.2 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.

Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).

Aaron Gordon averages 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.

Reggie Jackson posts 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.

Nets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison

Nuggets Nets 114.2 Points Avg. 116.0 109.7 Points Allowed Avg. 114.7 49.1% Field Goal % 47.2% 36.8% Three Point % 38.9%

