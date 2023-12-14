Nets vs. Nuggets December 14 Tickets & Start Time
Published: Dec. 1, 2023 at 2:17 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Brooklyn Nets (9-9), on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at Ball Arena, take on the Denver Nuggets (13-6). The game tips at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Information
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- TV: ALT, YES
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges provides 21.8 points, 6.3 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game for the Nets.
- Spencer Dinwiddie is averaging 14.3 points, 4.0 rebounds and 6.5 assists per contest. He's draining 39.9% of his shots from the field and 34.8% from 3-point range, with 2.3 treys per contest.
- The Nets are getting 11.0 points, 5.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game from Dorian Finney-Smith this year.
- Lonnie Walker IV gets the Nets 14.6 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists per contest while delivering 0.6 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Cameron Thomas is putting up 26.8 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists per contest. He is making 48.4% of his shots from the field and 32.8% from beyond the arc, with 2.1 triples per contest.
Nuggets Players to Watch
- Nikola Jokic posts 29.0 points, 13.2 boards and 9.2 assists per contest, shooting 57.1% from the floor and 31.6% from beyond the arc with 1.3 made treys per contest.
- Michael Porter Jr. averages 17.6 points, 7.9 boards and 1.6 assists per contest, shooting 47.4% from the field and 39.7% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game (ninth in league).
- Aaron Gordon averages 13.1 points, 7.2 boards and 3.8 assists per game, shooting 48.6% from the field.
- Reggie Jackson posts 12.9 points, 2.5 boards and 4.4 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 0.8 steals and 0.4 blocks.
- Kentavious Caldwell-Pope averages 11.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, shooting 45.0% from the field and 41.7% from downtown with 1.6 made treys per game.
Nets vs. Nuggets Stat Comparison
|Nuggets
|Nets
|114.2
|Points Avg.
|116.0
|109.7
|Points Allowed Avg.
|114.7
|49.1%
|Field Goal %
|47.2%
|36.8%
|Three Point %
|38.9%
