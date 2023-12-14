Nets vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Denver Nuggets (16-9) play the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.
Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV: ALT and YES
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Nuggets
|-9.5
|228.5
Nets Betting Records & Stats
- Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 23 games this season.
- Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 230.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- Brooklyn's ATS record is 17-6-0 this year.
- The Nets have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.
- Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.
Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 228.5
|% of Games Over 228.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Nuggets
|9
|36%
|114.2
|231.1
|110.9
|224.8
|224
|Nets
|9
|39.1%
|116.9
|231.1
|113.9
|224.8
|227.4
Additional Nets Insights & Trends
- Brooklyn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.
- The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.
- Brooklyn has performed better against the spread at home (10-3-0) than on the road (7-3-0) this year.
- The Nets' 116.9 points per game are six more points than the 110.9 the Nuggets give up.
- Brooklyn has put together a 13-4 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.
Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Nets
|17-6
|0-2
|12-11
|Nuggets
|10-15
|2-2
|12-13
Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Nets
|Nuggets
|116.9
|114.2
|8
|14
|13-4
|9-3
|9-8
|10-2
|113.9
|110.9
|17
|8
|13-0
|8-11
|12-1
|13-6
