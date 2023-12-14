The Denver Nuggets (16-9) play the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES. The matchup has a point total of 228.5.

Nets vs. Nuggets Odds & Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and YES

Favorite Spread Over/Under Nuggets -9.5 228.5

Nets Betting Records & Stats

Brooklyn and its opponents have combined to score more than 228.5 points in nine of 23 games this season.

Brooklyn's average game total this season has been 230.8, 2.3 more points than this matchup's over/under.

Brooklyn's ATS record is 17-6-0 this year.

The Nets have been victorious in five, or 35.7%, of the 14 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

Brooklyn has played as an underdog of +375 or more once this season and lost that game.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies Brooklyn has a 21.1% chance of walking away with the win.

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats

Games Over 228.5 % of Games Over 228.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Nuggets 9 36% 114.2 231.1 110.9 224.8 224 Nets 9 39.1% 116.9 231.1 113.9 224.8 227.4

Additional Nets Insights & Trends

Brooklyn has an 8-2 record against the spread while finishing 7-3 overall in its last 10 games.

The Nets have hit the over in five of their last 10 outings.

Brooklyn has performed better against the spread at home (10-3-0) than on the road (7-3-0) this year.

The Nets' 116.9 points per game are six more points than the 110.9 the Nuggets give up.

Brooklyn has put together a 13-4 ATS record and a 9-8 overall record in games it scores more than 110.9 points.

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Splits

Nets and Nuggets Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Nets 17-6 0-2 12-11 Nuggets 10-15 2-2 12-13

Nets vs. Nuggets Point Insights

Nets Nuggets 116.9 Points Scored (PG) 114.2 8 NBA Rank (PPG) 14 13-4 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 9-3 9-8 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 10-2 113.9 Points Allowed (PG) 110.9 17 NBA Rank (PAPG) 8 13-0 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 8-11 12-1 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 13-6

