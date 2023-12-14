The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) will be monitoring four players on the injury report heading into their Thursday, December 14 game against the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena, which tips at 9:00 PM ET.

The Nets head into this contest after a 116-112 win over the Suns on Wednesday. Cameron Thomas scored 24 points in the Nets' win, leading the team.

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Dennis Smith Jr. PG Out Back 6.7 3 3.5 Lonnie Walker IV SG Out Hamstring 14.6 2.6 1.6 Ben Simmons PG Out Back 6.5 10.8 6.7 Dariq Whitehead SF Out Foot 1 0 0

Denver Nuggets Injury Report Today

Nuggets Injuries: Vlatko Cancar: Out (Knee), Aaron Gordon: Questionable (Foot), Jamal Murray: Questionable (Ankle), Kentavious Caldwell-Pope: Out (Concussion)

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: ALT and YES

Nets vs. Nuggets Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Nuggets -9.5 228.5

