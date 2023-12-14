How to Watch the Nets vs. Nuggets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 3:31 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) face the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena on December 14, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Nuggets and Nets, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info
- When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Nets Stats Insights
- The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 46.3% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.
- Brooklyn has put together a 6-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.
- The Nets are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.
- The Nets' 116.9 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 110.9 the Nuggets give up.
- When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 9-8.
Nets Home & Away Comparison
- The Nets average 115.6 points per game at home, 3.0 fewer points than on the road (118.6). Defensively they give up 108.8 per game, 11.6 fewer points than away (120.4).
- In 2023-24 Brooklyn is conceding 11.6 fewer points per game at home (108.8) than away (120.4).
- The Nets average 1.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.0) than on the road (26.9).
Nets Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Dennis Smith Jr.
|Out
|Back
|Dorian Finney-Smith
|Questionable
|Knee
|Lonnie Walker IV
|Out
|Hamstring
|Ben Simmons
|Out
|Back
|Dariq Whitehead
|Out
|Foot
