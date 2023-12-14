The Brooklyn Nets (13-10) face the Denver Nuggets (16-9) at Ball Arena on December 14, 2023.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV: Altitude Sports

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets Stats Insights

The Nets are shooting 47.3% from the field, 1.0% higher than the 46.3% the Nuggets' opponents have shot this season.

Brooklyn has put together a 6-8 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 46.3% from the field.

The Nets are the first-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Nuggets sit at 11th.

The Nets' 116.9 points per game are 6.0 more points than the 110.9 the Nuggets give up.

When it scores more than 110.9 points, Brooklyn is 9-8.

Nets Home & Away Comparison

The Nets average 115.6 points per game at home, 3.0 fewer points than on the road (118.6). Defensively they give up 108.8 per game, 11.6 fewer points than away (120.4).

In 2023-24 Brooklyn is conceding 11.6 fewer points per game at home (108.8) than away (120.4).

The Nets average 1.9 fewer assists per game at home (25.0) than on the road (26.9).

Nets Injuries