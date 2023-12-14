You can find player prop bet odds for Nikola Jokic, Mikal Bridges and others on the Denver Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets heading into their matchup at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday at Ball Arena.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Time: 9:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: Denver, Colorado

Venue: Ball Arena

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Brooklyn Nets

Mikal Bridges Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 22.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -143) 3.5 (Over: -111) 2.5 (Over: +124)

The 22.5-point over/under for Bridges on Thursday is 0.5 lower than his season scoring average.

He has grabbed 5.9 boards per game, 1.4 more than his over/under for Thursday's game.

Bridges averages 3.9 assists, 0.4 more than his over/under for Thursday.

Bridges has knocked down 2.2 three-pointers per game, which is less than his over/under in Thursday's game (2.5).

NBA Props Today: Denver Nuggets

Nikola Jokic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 28.5 (Over: -104) 13.5 (Over: +108) 9.5 (Over: -130) 0.5 (Over: -250)

The 28.5 point total set for Jokic on Thursday is 1.3 more than his scoring average on the season (27.2).

He has averaged 0.9 less rebounds per game (12.6) than his prop bet total in Thursday's game (13.5).

Jokic's year-long assist average -- 9.4 per game -- is 0.1 assists lower than Thursday's assist over/under (9.5).

Jokic's 1.2 made three-pointers per game is 0.7 more than his over/under in Thursday's game (0.5).

Michael Porter Jr. Props

The 17.0 points Michael Porter Jr. scores per game are 0.5 more than his over/under on Thursday (16.5).

His per-game rebounding average of 8.0 is 0.5 higher than his prop bet on Thursday (7.5).

He makes 2.8 three-pointers per game, 0.3 more than his over/under on Thursday (2.5).

