Mikal Bridges, Top Nets Players to Watch vs. the Nuggets - December 14
Thursday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (16-9) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at Ball Arena features the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie as a player to watch.
How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets
- Game Day: Thursday, December 14
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Arena: Ball Arena
- Location: Denver, Colorado
- How to Watch on TV: ALT, YES
Nets' Last Game
In their previous game, the Nets topped the Suns on Wednesday, 116-112. Their high scorer was Cameron Thomas with 24 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Cameron Thomas
|24
|2
|4
|1
|1
|4
|Mikal Bridges
|21
|3
|2
|1
|0
|3
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|16
|8
|7
|2
|0
|2
Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info
Nets Players to Watch
- Mikal Bridges' averages for the season are 23 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.
- Dinwiddie chips in with 14.7 points per game, plus 4 boards and 6.4 assists.
- Royce O'Neale's numbers for the season are 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.
- The Nets receive 11 points per game from Dorian Finney-Smith, plus 5.3 boards and 1.3 assists.
- The Nets get 23.4 points per game from Thomas, plus 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Mikal Bridges
|26.6
|5.9
|4.1
|0.8
|0.7
|2.6
|Spencer Dinwiddie
|17.7
|4.5
|7.7
|1.4
|0.1
|2.1
|Cameron Johnson
|15.3
|6.1
|3.3
|0.8
|0.2
|2.6
|Nicolas Claxton
|11.5
|8.8
|1.1
|0.5
|2
|0.1
|Royce O'Neale
|7.9
|4.3
|3.2
|0.9
|0.6
|2.2
