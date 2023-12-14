Thursday's 9:00 PM ET matchup between the Denver Nuggets (16-9) and the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) at Ball Arena features the Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie as a player to watch.

How to Watch Nets vs. Nuggets

Game Day: Thursday, December 14

Thursday, December 14 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Arena: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado How to Watch on TV: ALT, YES

Nets' Last Game

In their previous game, the Nets topped the Suns on Wednesday, 116-112. Their high scorer was Cameron Thomas with 24 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Cameron Thomas 24 2 4 1 1 4 Mikal Bridges 21 3 2 1 0 3 Spencer Dinwiddie 16 8 7 2 0 2

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Nets Players to Watch

Mikal Bridges' averages for the season are 23 points, 5.9 rebounds and 3.9 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the floor and 38.3% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per contest.

Dinwiddie chips in with 14.7 points per game, plus 4 boards and 6.4 assists.

Royce O'Neale's numbers for the season are 8.1 points, 5.2 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 38.7% of his shots from the floor and 40.3% from beyond the arc, with 2.4 treys per game.

The Nets receive 11 points per game from Dorian Finney-Smith, plus 5.3 boards and 1.3 assists.

The Nets get 23.4 points per game from Thomas, plus 3.1 boards and 2.4 assists.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Mikal Bridges 26.6 5.9 4.1 0.8 0.7 2.6 Spencer Dinwiddie 17.7 4.5 7.7 1.4 0.1 2.1 Cameron Johnson 15.3 6.1 3.3 0.8 0.2 2.6 Nicolas Claxton 11.5 8.8 1.1 0.5 2 0.1 Royce O'Neale 7.9 4.3 3.2 0.9 0.6 2.2

