The NHL has five games on its Wednesday slate -- see below for anytime goal-scorer odds from around the league.

Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds

Mikko Rantanen (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Rantanen's stats: 13 goals in 28 games

Nathan MacKinnon (Avalanche) +100 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • MacKinnon's stats: 12 goals in 28 games

David Pastrnak (Bruins) +105 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Pastrnak's stats: 16 goals in 26 games

Sidney Crosby (Penguins) +105 to score

Penguins vs. Canadiens

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Crosby's stats: 15 goals in 27 games

Jake Guentzel (Penguins) +130 to score

Penguins vs. Canadiens

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Guentzel's stats: 12 goals in 27 games

Jack Hughes (Devils) +140 to score

Devils vs. Bruins

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Hughes' stats: 10 goals in 21 games

Valeri Nichushkin (Avalanche) +150 to score

Avalanche vs. Sabres

  • Game Time: 9:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Nichushkin's stats: 10 goals in 26 games

Brad Marchand (Bruins) +155 to score

Bruins vs. Devils

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Marchand's stats: 12 goals in 26 games

Cole Caufield (Canadiens) +170 to score

Canadiens vs. Penguins

  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Caufield's stats: 7 goals in 28 games

Adrian Kempe (Kings) +175 to score

Kings vs. Jets

  • Game Time: 10:30 PM ET on Wednesday, December 13
  • Kempe's stats: 9 goals in 25 games

