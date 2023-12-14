Nicolas Claxton plus his Brooklyn Nets teammates face the Denver Nuggets at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous game, a 116-112 win versus the Suns, Claxton put up 14 points and seven rebounds.

We're going to look at Claxton's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Nicolas Claxton Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 11.5 11.9 Rebounds 8.5 9.2 Assists -- 1.4 PRA -- 22.5 PR -- 21.1



Nicolas Claxton Insights vs. the Nuggets

Claxton is responsible for attempting 5.4% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 8.1 per game.

The Nets rank 21st in possessions per game with 101.1. His opponents, the Nuggets, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking fourth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

The Nuggets are the eighth-best defensive team in the league, giving up 110.9 points per game.

On the glass, the Nuggets are ranked eighth in the league, giving up 42.6 rebounds per game.

The Nuggets concede 24.8 assists per game, sixth-ranked in the NBA.

Nicolas Claxton vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 31 19 8 1 0 1 1 3/12/2023 28 20 6 5 0 0 1

