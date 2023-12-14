The Denver Nuggets (16-9) play the Brooklyn Nets (13-10) as 9.5-point favorites on Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET on ALT and YES.

Nets vs. Nuggets Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, December 14, 2023

Thursday, December 14, 2023 Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: ALT and YES

ALT and YES Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Ball Arena

Nets vs. Nuggets Score Prediction

Prediction: Nuggets 116 - Nets 112

Nets vs Nuggets Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Nets vs. Nuggets

Pick ATS: Nets (+ 9.5)

Nets (+ 9.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Nuggets (-4.5)

Nuggets (-4.5) Pick OU: Under (228.5)



Under (228.5) Computer Predicted Total: 228.0

The Nets' .739 ATS win percentage (17-6-0 ATS Record) is higher than the Nuggets' .400 mark (10-15-0 ATS Record) in 2023-24.

Denver covers the spread when it is a 9.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That's more often than Brooklyn covers as an underdog of 9.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2023-24, Brooklyn and its opponents do it more often (52.2% of the time) than Denver and its opponents (48%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Nuggets are 14-7, while the Nets are 5-9 as moneyline underdogs.

Nets Performance Insights

At 116.9 points scored per game and 113.9 points conceded, the Nets are eighth in the NBA on offense and 17th on defense.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is best in the league in rebounds (47.5 per game) and 16th in rebounds allowed (43.9).

The Nets are 17th in the NBA in assists (25.8 per game) in 2023-24.

In 2023-24, Brooklyn is fifth-best in the league in turnovers committed (12.3 per game) but worst in turnovers forced (11.2).

In 2023-24 the Nets are fourth-best in the league in 3-point makes (14.8 per game), and third-best in 3-point percentage (38.9%).

