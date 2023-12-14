New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oneida County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
High school basketball competition in Oneida County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these matchups is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Oneida County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Sauquoit Valley Senior High School at Sherburne-Earlville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Sherburne, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Mount Markham Senior High School at Clinton Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Clinton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
