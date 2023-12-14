New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Onondaga County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Onondaga County, New York, and information on these matchups is available in this article, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Onondaga County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mexico High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Grimes Senior High School at Marcellus High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Marcellus, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
