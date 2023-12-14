New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oswego County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Oswego County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Oswego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Mexico High School at Westhill Senior High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Syracuse, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hannibal Senior High School at John C. Birdlebough High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Phoenix, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
