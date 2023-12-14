Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Oswego County, New York today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.

Oswego County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today

Mexico High School at Westhill Senior High School

Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14

6:30 PM ET on December 14 Location: Syracuse, NY

Syracuse, NY How to Stream: Watch Here

Hannibal Senior High School at John C. Birdlebough High School