The Brooklyn Nets, Spencer Dinwiddie included, take on the Denver Nuggets on Thursday at 9:00 PM ET.

Dinwiddie, in his last game (December 13 win against the Suns), put up 16 points, eight rebounds, seven assists and two steals.

Below we will look at Dinwiddie's stats and trends, helping you make good predictions on prop bets.

Spencer Dinwiddie Prop Bets vs. the Nuggets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 14.5 14.7 17.7 Rebounds 3.5 4.0 4.5 Assists 6.5 6.4 7.7 PRA -- 25.1 29.9 PR -- 18.7 22.2 3PM 2.5 2.2 2.1



Spencer Dinwiddie Insights vs. the Nuggets

Dinwiddie has taken 11.9 shots per game this season and made 4.8 per game, which account for 12.5% and 10.6%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's connected on 2.2 threes per game, or 14.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

Dinwiddie's Nets average 101.1 possessions per game, which ranks 21st among NBA teams, while the Nuggets are one of the league's fastest, ranking fourth with 100.2 possessions per contest.

Giving up 110.9 points per game, the Nuggets are the eighth-ranked squad in the NBA defensively.

The Nuggets concede 42.6 rebounds per contest, ranking eighth in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Nuggets have allowed 24.8 per contest, sixth in the league.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Nuggets are ranked fifth in the league, conceding 11.4 makes per game.

Spencer Dinwiddie vs. the Nuggets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/19/2023 27 8 2 11 1 0 1 3/12/2023 38 15 6 16 0 1 1 12/6/2022 31 13 2 7 1 0 1 11/20/2022 30 11 1 8 1 1 0 11/18/2022 26 15 2 1 3 0 1

