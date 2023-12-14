New York High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Suffolk County Today - December 14
Published: Dec. 14, 2023 at 5:32 AM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
High school basketball competition in Suffolk County, New York is on the schedule today, and information on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to stream them.
Suffolk County, New York High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Kings Park High School at Miller Place High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Miller Place, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hauppauge High School at East Hampton High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: East Hampton, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Walt Whitman High School at Longwood High School
- Game Time: 4:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Middle Island, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harborfields High School at Mount Sinai Senior High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Mount Sinai, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Center Moriches High School at Smithtown Christian School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Smithtown, NY
- Conference: B/C/D-7
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Smithtown High School East at Deer Park High School
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on December 14
- Location: Deer Park, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
