Can we anticipate Adam Fox lighting the lamp when the New York Rangers match up against the Anaheim Ducks at 7:00 PM ET on Friday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Adam Fox score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Fox stats and insights

In three of 17 games this season, Fox has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

He has three goals on the power play, and also 11 assists.

He takes 1.5 shots per game, and converts 12.0% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have conceded 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Fox recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 25:11 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 25:43 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 20:36 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 1 0 1 26:00 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 21:49 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 3 0 3 19:35 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 21:31 Home W 3-2 11/2/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 6:01 Home W 2-1 10/30/2023 Jets 1 0 1 23:30 Away W 3-2 OT 10/28/2023 Canucks 2 1 1 24:33 Away W 4-3 OT

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

