The New York Rangers, with Adam Fox, take the ice Friday versus the Anaheim Ducks at Madison Square Garden, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for Fox available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Adam Fox vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -227)

0.5 points (Over odds: -227) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -182)

Fox Season Stats Insights

Fox's plus-minus rating this season, in 21:49 per game on the ice, is 0.

Fox has a goal in three of 17 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Fox has a point in 13 games this year (out of 17), including multiple points four times.

In 12 of 17 games this season, Fox has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

Fox has an implied probability of 69.4% to go over his point total based on the odds.

Fox has an implied probability of 64.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Fox Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team has the league's 30th-ranked goal differential (-23).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 17 Games 2 18 Points 3 3 Goals 0 15 Assists 3

