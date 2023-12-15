The South Dakota State Jackrabbits should win their game versus the Albany (NY) Great Danes at 7:00 PM on Friday, December 15, according to our computer projection model. If you're wanting additional predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Albany (NY) vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-18.2) 47.5 South Dakota State 33, Albany (NY) 15

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes compiled a 5-6-0 record against the spread last season.

In Great Danes games last year, combined scoring went over the point total seven times.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have posted two wins against the spread this year.

The Jackrabbits have yet to go over the total this year.

Great Danes vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 36.8 10.5 32 6 32 8.5 Albany (NY) 30.4 17.2 41 13 30 22

