Our projection model predicts the South Dakota State Jackrabbits will defeat the Albany (NY) Great Danes on Friday, December 15 at 7:00 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Albany (NY) vs. South Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction South Dakota State (-18.2) 47.5 South Dakota State 33, Albany (NY) 15

Albany (NY) Betting Info (2022)

The Great Danes compiled a 5-6-0 ATS record last season.

The Great Danes and their opponent combined to go over the point total seven out of 11 times last season.

South Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Jackrabbits have two wins against the spread this year.

The Jackrabbits have yet to go over the total this year.

Great Danes vs. Jackrabbits 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed South Dakota State 36.8 10.5 32.0 6.0 32.0 8.5 Albany (NY) 30.4 17.2 41.0 13.0 30.0 22.0

