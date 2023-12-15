The Albany (NY) Great Danes (11-3) visit the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (13-0) at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium on Friday, December 15, 2023.

South Dakota State has been shining on both sides of the ball, ranking sixth-best in total offense (448.4 yards per game) and third-best in total defense (237.8 yards allowed per game). Albany (NY) has been dominant on defense, giving up just 17.2 points per contest (sixth-best). On offense, it ranks 30th by accumulating 30.4 points per game.

Albany (NY) vs. South Dakota State Game Info

Date: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

City: Brookings, South Dakota

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

Albany (NY) vs. South Dakota State Key Statistics

Albany (NY) South Dakota State 371.4 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 448.4 (2nd) 304.4 (89th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 237.8 (16th) 127.6 (84th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 231.3 (5th) 243.8 (28th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.1 (50th) 4 (105th) Turnovers (Rank) 3 (87th) 8 (2nd) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (19th)

Albany (NY) Stats Leaders

Reese Poffenbarger has 3,382 passing yards, or 241.6 per game, so far this season. He has completed 57.6% of his passes and has thrown 36 touchdowns with 10 interceptions. He's also helped out on the ground with 11 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner six times.

Griffin Woodell has rushed for 899 yards on 175 carries so far this year while scoring seven times on the ground. He's also added 30 catches, totaling 225 yards and four touchdowns through the air.

Faysal Aden has rushed for 442 yards on 106 carries with two touchdowns.

Brevin Easton has racked up 1,055 receiving yards on 53 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring 13 touchdowns as a receiver.

Julian Hicks has 43 receptions (on 56 targets) for a total of 758 yards (54.1 yards per game) and 11 touchdowns this year.

Marqeese Dietz's 44 catches (on 45 targets) have netted him 499 yards (35.6 ypg) and three touchdowns.

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has 2,618 pass yards for South Dakota State, completing 67.8% of his passes and tossing 25 touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He's also contributed on the ground with 299 rushing yards (23 ypg) on 80 carries with seven rushing touchdowns.

Isaiah Davis has carried the ball 205 times for a team-high 1,384 yards on the ground and has found the end zone 15 times. He's also tacked on 22 catches for 196 yards (15.1 per game) and one touchdown via the passing game.

Amar Johnson has carried the ball 112 times for 717 yards (55.2 per game) and four touchdowns.

Jadon Janke has hauled in 46 receptions for 740 yards (56.9 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone eight times as a receiver.

Jaxon Janke has reeled in 45 passes while averaging 56.2 yards per game and scoring five touchdowns.

Zach Heins has been the target of 21 passes and racked up 21 grabs for 319 yards, an average of 24.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone five times through the air this season.

