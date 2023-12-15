Will Alexis Lafreniere Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 15?
Will Alexis Lafreniere find the back of the net when the New York Rangers play the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to consider before betting any props.
Will Alexis Lafreniere score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +210 (Bet $10 to win $21.00 if he scores a goal)
Lafreniere stats and insights
- In seven of 27 games this season, Lafreniere has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.
- He has not faced the Ducks yet this season.
- On the power play he has one goal, plus one assist.
- He has a 12.9% shooting percentage, attempting 2.3 shots per game.
Ducks defensive stats
- The Ducks have given up 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Lafreniere recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|17:08
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|15:14
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:00
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|1
|0
|1
|18:10
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|1
|0
|1
|16:51
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|17:07
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|2
|0
|2
|21:01
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|0
|0
|0
|16:30
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:38
|Away
|W 3-1
Rangers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
