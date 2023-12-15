Alexis Lafreniere will be on the ice when the New York Rangers and Anaheim Ducks play on Friday at Madison Square Garden, beginning at 7:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Lafreniere in the Rangers-Ducks matchup? Use our stats and information below.

Alexis Lafreniere vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +200)

Lafreniere Season Stats Insights

Lafreniere's plus-minus rating this season, in 16:53 per game on the ice, is -4.

Lafreniere has scored a goal in seven of 27 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Lafreniere has a point in 12 of 27 games this year, with multiple points in three of them.

In six of 27 games this year, Lafreniere has had an assist, including two games with multiple assists.

The implied probability that Lafreniere hits the over on his points prop total is 51.2%, based on the odds.

Lafreniere has an implied probability of 33.3% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Lafreniere Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks have given up 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 16 Points 1 8 Goals 1 8 Assists 0

