On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers go head to head against the Anaheim Ducks. Is Artemi Panarin going to light the lamp in this game? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Artemi Panarin score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +120 (Bet $10 to win $12.00 if he scores a goal)

Panarin stats and insights

  • In 12 of 27 games this season, Panarin has scored -- and three times he scored multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Ducks.
  • Panarin has picked up four goals and 12 assists on the power play.
  • He takes 3.9 shots per game, and converts 15.2% of them.

Ducks defensive stats

  • The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the league.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Panarin recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 20:50 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 1 0 1 22:36 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 17:14 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 2 1 1 23:46 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 4 3 1 19:15 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 17:43 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 21:19 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 1 0 1 21:15 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 2 1 1 17:05 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 18:34 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

