The New York Rangers, including Artemi Panarin, will be on the ice Friday at 7:00 PM ET, and they'll be up against the Anaheim Ducks. Looking to bet on Panarin's props versus the Ducks? Scroll down for stats and information.

Artemi Panarin vs. Ducks Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Friday, December 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 1.5 points (Over odds: +105)

1.5 points (Over odds: +105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: -200)

Panarin Season Stats Insights

In 27 games this season, Panarin has a plus-minus of -3, while averaging 19:42 on the ice per game.

In 12 of 27 games this season, Panarin has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.

Panarin has a point in 22 games this year (out of 27), including multiple points 13 times.

In 19 of 27 games this year, Panarin has registered an assist, and in three of those matches recorded two or more.

Panarin's implied probability to go over his point total is 48.8% based on the odds.

The implied probability of Panarin going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 66.7%.

Panarin Stats vs. the Ducks

The Ducks are 24th in goals allowed, conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) in the NHL.

The team's -23 goal differential ranks 30th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Anaheim 27 Games 2 38 Points 5 16 Goals 1 22 Assists 4

