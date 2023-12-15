On Friday at 7:00 PM ET, the New York Rangers square off with the Anaheim Ducks. Is Barclay Goodrow going to light the lamp in this game? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Barclay Goodrow score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Goodrow stats and insights

In one of 25 games this season, Goodrow scored -- and it was just the one goal.

He has not played against the Ducks yet this season.

Goodrow has zero points on the power play.

Goodrow's shooting percentage is 8.3%, and he averages 0.4 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

The Ducks have given up 96 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 24th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Goodrow recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 14:13 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 14:29 Home W 4-1 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 2:58 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 14:40 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 14:52 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:41 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 11:26 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:54 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Away W 3-1 11/22/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 11:42 Away W 1-0

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

