Will Blake Wheeler score a goal when the New York Rangers take on the Anaheim Ducks on Friday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Blake Wheeler score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +390 (Bet $10 to win $39.00 if he scores a goal)

Wheeler stats and insights

Wheeler has scored in three of 27 games this season, with multiple goals in one of those games.

This is his first game of the season versus the Ducks.

Wheeler has scored one goal on the power play.

Wheeler averages 1.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 9.1%.

Ducks defensive stats

On defense, the Ducks are giving up 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the league.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Wheeler recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 2 2 0 13:29 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 11:35 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 13:00 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 11:26 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 10:43 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 11:01 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 13:25 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 12:50 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 2 0 2 11:47 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

