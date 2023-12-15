The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Braden Schneider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Sportsbook promo codes

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel

Schneider stats and insights

Schneider has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.

Schneider has zero points on the power play.

Schneider's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Ducks defensive stats

On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.

So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Schneider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-3 12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-1 12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 4-0 12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 6-2 12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 6-5 12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3 11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 3-2 11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-1 11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 7-4 11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 3-1

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023

Friday, December 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+

MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.