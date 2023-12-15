The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Braden Schneider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Ducks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)

Schneider stats and insights

  • Schneider has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
  • Schneider has zero points on the power play.
  • Schneider's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.

Ducks defensive stats

  • On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
  • So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.

Schneider recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
12/12/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 13:58 Home L 7-3
12/10/2023 Kings 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-1
12/9/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 16:59 Away L 4-0
12/5/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:06 Away L 6-2
12/3/2023 Sharks 0 0 0 15:11 Home W 6-5
12/2/2023 Predators 0 0 0 15:18 Away W 4-3
11/29/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 11:33 Home W 3-2
11/27/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:46 Home L 5-1
11/25/2023 Bruins 1 0 1 15:56 Home W 7-4
11/24/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 16:42 Away W 3-1

Rangers vs. Ducks game info

  • Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

