Will Braden Schneider Score a Goal Against the Ducks on December 15?
The New York Rangers' upcoming game against the Anaheim Ducks is scheduled for Friday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Braden Schneider find the back of the net in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, check out the stats and insights below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Braden Schneider score a goal against the Ducks?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Schneider stats and insights
- Schneider has scored in one of 27 games this season, and it was just a single goal.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Ducks.
- Schneider has zero points on the power play.
- Schneider's shooting percentage is 3.2%, and he averages 1.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Ducks defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Ducks are conceding 96 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 24th in the NHL.
- So far this season, the Ducks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 18.9 hits and 15.6 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Schneider recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|12/12/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|13:58
|Home
|L 7-3
|12/10/2023
|Kings
|0
|0
|0
|13:30
|Home
|W 4-1
|12/9/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|16:59
|Away
|L 4-0
|12/5/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|16:06
|Away
|L 6-2
|12/3/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|15:11
|Home
|W 6-5
|12/2/2023
|Predators
|0
|0
|0
|15:18
|Away
|W 4-3
|11/29/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|11:33
|Home
|W 3-2
|11/27/2023
|Sabres
|0
|0
|0
|17:46
|Home
|L 5-1
|11/25/2023
|Bruins
|1
|0
|1
|15:56
|Home
|W 7-4
|11/24/2023
|Flyers
|0
|0
|0
|16:42
|Away
|W 3-1
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Rangers vs. Ducks game info
- Game Day: Friday, December 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: MSG, MSG 2, BSSC, BSSD, and ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.